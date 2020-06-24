Do you trust your gut?

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The gut (gastrointestinal tract) is a long tube that starts at the mouth and ends at the back passage (anus). From breaking down food, absorbing nutrients to supporting body functions — your gut is responsible for putting your body into working order.

Dr Radha M

When the microbiome (genetic material of all microbes — bacteria, fungi, virus) is thrown off balance, it tries to communicate in times of trouble through bodily signs.

Unintentional weight loss, irregular bowel movements, intolerance towards a food item — all these are indications of problems you might be having in the gut. Dr Radha M, consultant gastroenterology, Fortis Malar Hospital, walks us through the number of ways in which an unhealthy gut can manifest itself and a few pointers to keep track of its functioning.

Acidity: If you have a burning sensation or discomfort it means that your acid reflux is high. It is linked to your gut health. Avoid citrus foods such as tomato, onion, lemon, and orange, because it can aggravate the existing condition. Raw food should be avoided. Vegetables must be well-cooked, boiled or steamed, even in the case of salad, and then consumed.

Lactose intolerance: Many people may have a milk protein allergy. They constantly feel bloated, experience gastric problems and indigestion. Milk should be avoided in that case. They can try yoghurt, probiotics, curd and buttermilk as alternatives so that it compensates for the calcium.

Stress: Gut health is also related to anxiety, depression, emotional problems and fear. During the lockdown, change in work environment and lifestyle has resulted in anxiety and fear among many. This has led to several stomach-related problems such as loss of appetite, stomach pain, indigestion and bloating.

Diet pattern: Irrespective of which diet chart you follow it must contain carbohydrates, proteins and fats in sufficient portions. Calories according to your body weight is important. Otherwise, you will be prone to micronutrient deficiency. Zinc, iron and vitamin C deficiencies are common complaints among patients during the lockdown. A nutrient-rich diet can improve your gut health and help prevent stomach infections.

Bowel movement: Consume lots of fluids, especially two to three litres of water every day, to ease the bowel movement. Since all of us are confined to our home, our bowel movement may be affected. Regular walking and any form of exercise help prevent constipation. In some cases, people consume fibre for a better bowel movement but if it’s not effective then avoid it. Fibre intolerance can also be linked to gut-related problems. Even if you have fresh juice, filter the fibre and consume.

Age: The food you eat plays a role in the bacterial make-up of your body. Elderly people must take curd every day as it contains bacteria that help with digestion. They must maintain a good vitamin D level as it plays a role in affecting intestinal bacteria.

Other gut-related problems: If any stomach problem persists for more than 14 days then you need an evaluation and diagnosis. Do not ignore it and label it as indigestion. The root cause for any infection is related to hands. By taking good care many communicable diseases can be avoided. We are using sanitisers often these days. Wash your hands before consuming food, otherwise it can lead to allergies.

Danger signs: Keep track of these five signs that determine the condition of your gut health. People above 50 must get their stomach problems checked. One of the main signs is blood in stools or vomit. Another is difficulty in swallowing. Those with family history of stomach or colon cancer must be extra cautious. Weight loss and uneasiness. Sometimes the imbalance fixes on its own otherwise it may manifest in chronic conditions.

Control measures: Avoid junk and oily food. Consume plenty of water. Opt for bacteria-rich food like probiotics. Eat vegetables and fruits rich in vitamins and anti-oxidants. The lockdown is the best time to cleanse and detox your body.

Look out for these symptoms

Unintentional weight loss, irregular bowel movements, intolerance towards a food item — all these are indications of problems you might be having in the gut.