STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

‘I voluntarily handed over hand sanitiser’

Paulraj said the traffic police neither demanded money nor sanitizer, as was interpreted in the photographs.

Published: 24th June 2020 07:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2020 07:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A set of pictures that appeared in this newspaper on Tuesday had claimed that a traffic policeman manning the Ripon Building signal accepted a hand sanitiser as bribe from the rider of a two-wheeler rider, who is a medical supplier. Paulraj, the medical supplier, clarified what actually happened that afternoon to TNIE.

Paulraj said when he was on his way home, the policemen on duty stopped him to check the reason he was on the road as the police personnel have been given strict instructions to allow only essential services during the lockdown period. Paulraj first showed his papers. Soon after that, he fished out a bottle of sanitiser and handed it over to the policeman as an act of gratitude towards people like him working on the field.

Paulraj said the traffic police neither demanded money nor sanitizer, as was interpreted in the photographs. “Police personnel risk their lives in the fight against Coronavirus, just like doctors, paramedics and drug suppliers. As a token of gratitude and respect, I handed over a bottle of sanitiser on my own.”

A Arun, Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic), said the person on the two-wheeler was distributing sanitisers to many other police personnel as a gesture of gratitude. Another police officer said it was unacceptable to defame police personnel for accepting a hand sanitiser voluntarily from the public.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
An IAF Chinook helicopter flies over a mountain range near Leh on Friday. (Photo | AFP)
Army prepares for long haul as China yet to back down
Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)
Teachers on pandemic duty akin to corona warriors: Delhi HC
For representational purposes
Smokers more vulnerable to COVID-19, say experts
For representational purposes
Indian economy in deep trouble: S&P Ratings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Kerala based Yoga trainer goes digital to teach amid COVID-19 pandamic
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Out patient department services resume after unlock 1.0 | Unlock Series
Gallery
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
Liverpool fans ignored social distancing rules to gather outside Anfield in celebration of their team's first English title in 30 years on Thursday. (Photo | AP)
YNWA: 8 images from Anfield that show what it means to Liverpool fans to finally win the Premier League!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp