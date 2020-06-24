‘I voluntarily handed over hand sanitiser’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A set of pictures that appeared in this newspaper on Tuesday had claimed that a traffic policeman manning the Ripon Building signal accepted a hand sanitiser as bribe from the rider of a two-wheeler rider, who is a medical supplier. Paulraj, the medical supplier, clarified what actually happened that afternoon to TNIE.

Paulraj said when he was on his way home, the policemen on duty stopped him to check the reason he was on the road as the police personnel have been given strict instructions to allow only essential services during the lockdown period. Paulraj first showed his papers. Soon after that, he fished out a bottle of sanitiser and handed it over to the policeman as an act of gratitude towards people like him working on the field.

Paulraj said the traffic police neither demanded money nor sanitizer, as was interpreted in the photographs. “Police personnel risk their lives in the fight against Coronavirus, just like doctors, paramedics and drug suppliers. As a token of gratitude and respect, I handed over a bottle of sanitiser on my own.”

A Arun, Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic), said the person on the two-wheeler was distributing sanitisers to many other police personnel as a gesture of gratitude. Another police officer said it was unacceptable to defame police personnel for accepting a hand sanitiser voluntarily from the public.