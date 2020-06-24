STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

The story of a library in need

Over two centuries ago, a centre for knowledge and learning — The Madras Literary Society — was founded by the then Chief Justice of Supreme Court, Sir John Henry Newbolt.

Published: 24th June 2020 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2020 01:39 PM   |  A+A-

A talk at MLS, prior to lockdown

A talk at MLS, prior to lockdown

By Roshne Balasubramanian
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Over two centuries ago, a centre for knowledge and learning — The Madras Literary Society — was founded by the then Chief Justice of Supreme Court, Sir John Henry Newbolt. While most of its early members were the British and ‘elite Indians’, it was not until a few decades ago that the doors of the library, opened its doors to the public. Despite the access, the quaint red sandstone structure tucked into the DPI complex at Nungambakkam, saw a very bleak footfall. In the late 80s, when filmmaker Mani Ratnam featured the age-old library in his cult classic film, Mouna Ragam, the library was quickly christened ‘Mouna Ragam Library’, garnering attention, albeit temporary.

It was the year 2015 that served as a turning point for the library. As the treasure trove of old and dog-eared books and manuscripts, the place that welcomed Annie Besant, Subhas Chandra Bose and their ilk, began playing host to young volunteers breathing life into the library — one restoration, one event, one campaign and one talk at a time. Soon, the library not only became a place where one could browse through the remnants of an era bygone but also a thriving place for the art, arts and a platform for riveting dialogues ranging from child sexual abuse to eco-sustainability. Now, the library that garnered the membership of over 500 patrons in the past five-odd years, is facing yet another adversity in the form of the virus-induced lockdown.  

Money matters
While the library does have a monetary reserve, Thirupurasundari Sevvel, architect and secretary of MLS, that the prolonged-lockdown has hit them hard. “The weekly events that support the library in terms of donation income have completely stopped. The fixed costs for the maintenance of the MLS include upkeep of the library premises, salaries for the staff, urgent repairs that are required regularly and protection of the priceless books and furniture from any potential damage.” The library has been on the brink of exhausting all of its monetary reserves and had appealed to its members to renew their memberships to keep the library going.

To their surprise, around 90 per cent of its members stepped up to do just that. “A lot of wellwishers have donated too. So, to go forward, we cannot solely depend on our reserves. We need more contributions to keep the library running,” she explains. Difficulties aren’t new to the library but the goodwill, dedication and “emotional attachment” of the staff and members have played an important role in keeping it from going under. “Our staff and committee members have been going to the library once in 10 days to water the plants, clean the premises and check on the books. They were not forced or told to do it; they’ve taken it upon themselves and that dedication and attachment is special,” says Sundari.

Safety measures
To ensure a safe transition once the lockdown is lifted, the library has already installed a thermal testing machine, procured masks, gloves and sanitisers, and has decided to encourage its visitors to bring water to clean their hands before entering and sanitise it. “Sanitisers are to be used before and after books are touched. We also want to make the visitors aware that the books are not to be kept back on the rack after they touch it. The books are to be left on the table after use.

The librarian or a volunteer will sanitise it and place it back on the rack. This way, we can ensure there is no surface risk,” she says, adding that the sprawling premises, the verandah and the garden space will provide ample space for social distancing. The library currently houses over 65,000 books and the old books are conserved through their ‘Adopt a Book’ scheme. “We are also planning to host online events and talks to keep our members engaged. But we are looking for more hands to come on board,” she says.
To volunteer, contribute or become a member, visit Facebook or Instagram page: Madras Literary Society.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
An IAF Chinook helicopter flies over a mountain range near Leh on Friday. (Photo | AFP)
Army prepares for long haul as China yet to back down
Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)
Teachers on pandemic duty akin to corona warriors: Delhi HC
For representational purposes
Smokers more vulnerable to COVID-19, say experts
For representational purposes
Indian economy in deep trouble: S&P Ratings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Kerala based Yoga trainer goes digital to teach amid COVID-19 pandamic
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Out patient department services resume after unlock 1.0 | Unlock Series
Gallery
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
Liverpool fans ignored social distancing rules to gather outside Anfield in celebration of their team's first English title in 30 years on Thursday. (Photo | AP)
YNWA: 8 images from Anfield that show what it means to Liverpool fans to finally win the Premier League!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp