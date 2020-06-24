Thirumazhisai veggie market turns puddle

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Filled with water and shops being inundated, the trade at Thirumazhisai vegetable wholesale market has been hit bad after a brief spell of rains on Monday night.S Chandran, President of Market Management Committee Licensed Merchants’ Association and General Secretary of Anaithu Sangankalin Kootamaipu said, lorries with goods were still waiting to be unloaded, as most of the shops were flooded. He added that only 60 per cent of stock could be sold.

Meanwhile, officials have planned to use gravel so that the water does not stagnate the next time. However, traders are not on the same page. They said, “These are short-term measures. With more rains expected, the CMDA should allow us to use Koyambedu market, with restrictions.” The market here also does not have any godown or cold storage and this has caused a lot of vegetables to go waste, they alleged.

Although the issue was taken up with concerned officials, a Market Management Committee member ruled out any possibility of shifting back the market to Koyambedu. “Things will be back to normal soon, and the trade will resume,” he added.