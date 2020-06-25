STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

After Kabasura Kudineer, Chennaiites now get homeopathic medicine to fight COVID-19

However, residents who received a homeopathic drug from the corporation's ground staff said that the package had no labels nor instructions for use, making it questionable

Published: 25th June 2020 08:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2020 10:33 PM   |  A+A-

The homeopathic drug was distributed by GCC to residents without any label or instructions

The homeopathic drug was distributed by GCC to residents without any label or instructions (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By Omjasvin MD
Express News Service

CHENNAI: After distributing Kabasura Kudineer, a herbal concoction used by Siddha practitioners, the Chennai Corporation has now begun giving homeopathic medicines to people to boost their immunity in the fight against COVID-19.

Corporation Commissioner G Prakash said the initiative started recently and is being done in association with homeopathic practitioners who have offered their services to the corporation on their own.

“Distributing homeopathic medicines has been approved by both the Centre and state government through orders," said Prakash.

He said that Ambattur and Alandur areas were the first to start and now the distribution is gaining momentum in other parts of the city.

Among the homeopathic tablets which residents received were drugs that looked like white pellets distributed in ‘unnamed’ packets’, said to cure symptoms of common flu, cold and H1N1.

But scientists across the globe have cast doubt over the drug, saying there is no reliable evidence that it boosts immunity.

“The tablets must be taken on an empty stomach in the morning without any food or fluids for the next two hours. It will give good results,’’ added Prakash.

Residents who received this drug from the corporation's ground staff said that the package had no labels nor instructions for use, making it questionable.

“The person who gave the drug to my mother just said it is a homeopathic drug and that both of us were supposed to take the tablets before breakfast on an empty stomach,’’ said Pradeep Kumar, a resident of Nanganallur.

He pointed out that no other details were provided and wondered how the medicine could be taken without knowing what it was.

On the other hand, the civic body continues to distribute Kabasura Kudineer, which is said to boost immunity, even where there is no evidence of this.

Meanwhile, in its new Siddha treatment centre, the city corporation has been using medicines like Adathodai Manapagu, Dhanisathi Suranam, Brahmananda Bhairavam along with breathing techniques and Siddha yoga.

Infectious Diseases Specialist Dr Ram Gopalakrishnan of Apollo Hospitals said that there is no medicine which can boost immunity to fight against COVID-19 at the moment. “The only way to boost immunity is to maintain a healthy lifestyle and nothing else,’’ he said.

He said that proof for any medicine working against COVID-19 can be shown only by Randomized Control Trials which is the gold standard for evidence. “99 percent of people recover from COVID-19 by themselves without any intervention,’’ he pointed out.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Chennai Corporation COVID-19 Coronavirus Homeopathic medicine
India Matters
An IAF Chinook helicopter flies over a mountain range near Leh on Friday. (Photo | AFP)
Army prepares for long haul as China yet to back down
Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)
Teachers on pandemic duty akin to corona warriors: Delhi HC
For representational purposes
Smokers more vulnerable to COVID-19, say experts
For representational purposes
Indian economy in deep trouble: S&P Ratings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Kerala based Yoga trainer goes digital to teach amid COVID-19 pandamic
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Out patient department services resume after unlock 1.0 | Unlock Series
Gallery
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
Liverpool fans ignored social distancing rules to gather outside Anfield in celebration of their team's first English title in 30 years on Thursday. (Photo | AP)
YNWA: 8 images from Anfield that show what it means to Liverpool fans to finally win the Premier League!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp