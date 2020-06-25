After Kabasura Kudineer, Chennaiites now get homeopathic medicine to fight COVID-19

Omjasvin MD By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: After distributing Kabasura Kudineer, a herbal concoction used by Siddha practitioners, the Chennai Corporation has now begun giving homeopathic medicines to people to boost their immunity in the fight against COVID-19.

Corporation Commissioner G Prakash said the initiative started recently and is being done in association with homeopathic practitioners who have offered their services to the corporation on their own.

“Distributing homeopathic medicines has been approved by both the Centre and state government through orders," said Prakash.

He said that Ambattur and Alandur areas were the first to start and now the distribution is gaining momentum in other parts of the city.

Among the homeopathic tablets which residents received were drugs that looked like white pellets distributed in ‘unnamed’ packets’, said to cure symptoms of common flu, cold and H1N1.

But scientists across the globe have cast doubt over the drug, saying there is no reliable evidence that it boosts immunity.

“The tablets must be taken on an empty stomach in the morning without any food or fluids for the next two hours. It will give good results,’’ added Prakash.

Residents who received this drug from the corporation's ground staff said that the package had no labels nor instructions for use, making it questionable.

“The person who gave the drug to my mother just said it is a homeopathic drug and that both of us were supposed to take the tablets before breakfast on an empty stomach,’’ said Pradeep Kumar, a resident of Nanganallur.

He pointed out that no other details were provided and wondered how the medicine could be taken without knowing what it was.

On the other hand, the civic body continues to distribute Kabasura Kudineer, which is said to boost immunity, even where there is no evidence of this.

Meanwhile, in its new Siddha treatment centre, the city corporation has been using medicines like Adathodai Manapagu, Dhanisathi Suranam, Brahmananda Bhairavam along with breathing techniques and Siddha yoga.

Infectious Diseases Specialist Dr Ram Gopalakrishnan of Apollo Hospitals said that there is no medicine which can boost immunity to fight against COVID-19 at the moment. “The only way to boost immunity is to maintain a healthy lifestyle and nothing else,’’ he said.

He said that proof for any medicine working against COVID-19 can be shown only by Randomized Control Trials which is the gold standard for evidence. “99 percent of people recover from COVID-19 by themselves without any intervention,’’ he pointed out.