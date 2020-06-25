Hyundai launches ‘Click to Buy’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) announced its partnership with HDFC Bank, offering industry’s first online auto retail financing solutions to customers on India’s only end-to-end online automotive retail platform ‘Click to Buy’. Through this partnership, Hyundai will offer its customers customised car financing solutions from HDFC Bank directly on the ‘Click to Buy’ platform. Customers can opt for loans and get the required funding to buy their favourite Hyundai car.

The integration of HDFC Bank’s car finance solutions on ‘Click to Buy’ adds further comfort to customers as it eliminates the need for customers to visit the bank to avail loans. Commenting on the partnership, WS Oh, executive director – Corporate Planning, Hyundai Motor India, said, “Our partnership with HDFC bank will forge a new beginning for the customer purchase journey from any virtual location with the most lucrative finance deals.

Since the launch of Click to Buy, we have received over nine lakh visitors on the platform and have recorded over 17,000 registrations in two months.” Speaking on the alliance Arvind Kapil, country head for Retail Lending at HDFC Bank, said, “The partnership with Hyundai Motor India is in line with our belief that a digital eco-system needs to be created to enhance customer experience, particularly in the current environment.

An eco-system that brings OEMs, dealerships and financiers together and enables a customer to purchase a new car sitting in the comfort of their homes. At the core of our digital strategy is analytics and APIs. Analytics helps us understand our customers better and give them customised product offerings and services. While APIs enables us to create a seamless connect between various stake-holders keeping the customer at the centre.” ‘Click to Buy’ is designed to facilitate end-to-end retail of Hyundai cars online making owning a new car — contactless, safer, convenient and hassle free.

Customers have access to its complete range of car models and is the only platform that covers all stages of customer purchase journey. Through this online car buying platform, Hyundai is offering features such as on-road prices, dedicated sales consultants, online finance options, fastest loan approval for pre-approved customers, unique deal codes for customer discounts, estimated time of delivery, special online promotions, online booking for test drive cars (fully sanitised) and home delivery of completely sanitised cars.