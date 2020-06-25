Minimally invasive, massively safe

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) are disorders of the heart and blood vessels, these include, coronary heart disease, valvular heart disease, rheumatic heart disease, disease of the aorta and other conditions. With more and more people staying at home and maintaining a sedentary lifestyle, the number of cardiac health problems is on the rise.

Recently, an 85-year-old man from Chennai was brought to Apollo hospitals with a complex coronary artery disease. Considering his age and other health complications, robotic-assisted minimally invasive CABG was considered the best treatment option. Dr MM Yusuf and team performed the procedure, the patient had a smooth postoperative recovery and was discharged within 48 hours.

Speaking about this procedure, Dr Yusuf, cardiothoracic surgeon, Apollo Hospitals, said, “Robotic-assisted CABG is the least invasive method of minimally invasive cardiac surgery. Blood loss and pain are negligible. Hospital stay is very short and recovery is extremely quick. This procedure is suitable to treat many patients with single and multi-vessel coronary artery disease. Patients can return to normal activities within two weeks.

Especially during a pandemic, such procedures are a blessing for patients as they are not required to stay at the hospital for a longer period.” At Apollo Hospitals, a majority of adult cardiac procedures are now performed through minimally invasive approaches by well-trained medical personnel, capitalising on the available cutting edge technology and infrastructure. Apollo Hospitals Chennai is one of the few hospitals in the country to have all the integrated artificial intelligence-based robotic procedures under one roof. Besides the CABG, they are also equipped to perform surgeries like robotic-assisted coronary artery bypass and mitral valve repair.