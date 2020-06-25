STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

No warnings given; they came, razed and went

62-year-old S Looington, physically disabled, lived all his life at Tulasingapuram near Nandambakkam.

Published: 25th June 2020 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2020 11:21 AM   |  A+A-

Ruins of Looington’s house (above); The newly built house was demolished by OTA officials on June 16 | Express

By KV Navya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: 62-year-old S Looington, physically disabled, lived all his life at Tulasingapuram near Nandambakkam. All was hunky-dory until 2015, when floods ravaged his house, leaving him and his family roofless. Down, but not out – that was Looington’s attitude. He set about rebuilding his home from scratch, and came up with Rs 75,000, and built a one-bedroom house with a thatched roof. Little did he know, his happiness was short-lived.

The land Looington lives on, is subjected to a property dispute between the locals there and the adjacent Officers’ Training Academy (OTA). Having lived in close proximity to the military establishment, the residents are used to restrictions. “The officials do not even allow ambulances at times, but we have never spoken a word,” said Looington.

While the OTA claims that it is their land that the people have encroached upon, the locals say they’re the ones who have been paying the taxes there for a long time. Things took a turn for the worse on June 16. OTA officials along with a few policemen reached the locality to demolish Looington’s house, but were stopped by the locals.

A little past midnight, they came back and razed Looington’s house, a video of which is available with TNIE. “Thankfully, we were not inside the house. I built my house on my land, where I grew up. How can they suddenly claim ownership over it?” asked a teary-eyed Looington.

A senior officer at the OTA said, “Looington and many others have repeatedly attempted to construct permanent structures on the encroached land. OTA Chennai, being the agency responsible for the watch and ward of the defence land next to our campus, does not permit this, and carries out demolition of unauthorised constructions with help of local police.” The officials demanded documents when they came in the morning and the same was shown to them, said Looington. “What I constructed was my house and officials must not have a control over it,” he lamented.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
An IAF Chinook helicopter flies over a mountain range near Leh on Friday. (Photo | AFP)
Army prepares for long haul as China yet to back down
Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)
Teachers on pandemic duty akin to corona warriors: Delhi HC
For representational purposes
Smokers more vulnerable to COVID-19, say experts
For representational purposes
Indian economy in deep trouble: S&P Ratings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Kerala based Yoga trainer goes digital to teach amid COVID-19 pandamic
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Out patient department services resume after unlock 1.0 | Unlock Series
Gallery
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
Liverpool fans ignored social distancing rules to gather outside Anfield in celebration of their team's first English title in 30 years on Thursday. (Photo | AP)
YNWA: 8 images from Anfield that show what it means to Liverpool fans to finally win the Premier League!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp