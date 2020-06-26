STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
A worthy funeral: Chennai police officer helps bury woman as bystanders look on

The deceased woman, identified as Prabhavathi, was a rag picker who lived with her two younger sisters on the platform near SM Nagar close to Otteri housing board.

Published: 26th June 2020 10:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2020 11:01 PM

Some of the men watching tried to dissuade the inspector from helping as the woman was a rag picker and could have had contracted coronavirus. 

By Sahaya Novinston Lobo
Express News Service

CHENNAI: An inspector performed the funeral of a 60-year-old rag woman whose deceased body lay on a platform in central Chennai's Otteri.

"I received a call and rushed to the place. I came to know the trio after taking charge as inspector. Finding the woman half-naked and the men simply watching over, made me furious,” said the Secretariat Colony inspector. 

“I had a saree in my vehicle and immediately covered her with it."

Ignoring them, Rajeswari had some soap, perfume and other products brought across, and bathed the body while clad in protective gear.  

"Some people from the housing board were planning to dispose of her body in a Corporation ground. But her sisters begged me to give a Prabhavathi a proper burial based on their traditions," said the Inspector.

Rajeswari then called for an ambulance and accompanied the body to the Otteri graveyard.

"We called a priest and buried her with the respect she deserved," said the Inspector.

Rajeswari said that she had urged the sister from the beginning of lockdown to stay indoors and refrain from picking rags.

The sisters faced stigma due to their profession, with many hesitant to come collect provisions from the police station if the sisters were there collecting their share.

Comments(1)

  • Anitha
    Really God’s work. Salute to the kind police officer who is also a Covid warrior.
    19 hours ago reply
