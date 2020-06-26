STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
SOPs for arrests during pandemic

The DGP has issued a circular on standard operating procedures (SOPs) for arrests. It has been sent to all Commissioners of Police in cities and SPs in rural districts

Published: 26th June 2020 07:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2020 07:04 AM   |  A+A-

In the first three days of the intense lockdown, traffic sleuths in Chennai seized as many as 10,665 vehicles and booked their owners for roaming around without a valid reason or an e-pass. Police said they have been given strict directions not to dilute the lockdown | shiba prasad sahu

By Express News Service

● Except in heinous crimes, arrests can be deferred. Decision to be taken by sub-divisional officer (cop in the rank of AC and DSP)
● Arrest of persons above 60-year-old with co-morbidities can be avoided
● Only minimum number of cops should be involved 
● Engaging cops above 50-year-old can be avoided
● Vehicle with good ventilation like a mini-bus be used to ferry accused

● Cops can effect arrest only in cases pertaining to their sub-division/range
● One person from each station can be nominated with full protective gear
● Accused be asked to wear mask, gloves
● Accused should be presumed as Covid patient, unless proved otherwise, and sanitisation protocol should be followed
● Accused may be immobilised using rope or handcuff
● During agitations, cops should maintain social distance, wear masks and gloves

Other instructions

● Make arrested person sit at one-metre distance from cops in vehicle 
● Take accused for medical test
● If there are symptoms, a swab test may be conducted
● Disinfect handcuffs before and after escort 
● Social distancing in lock-up 
● Complete health screening before locking up the person
● Water, tea, food to be served only in disposable containers and disposed carefully

