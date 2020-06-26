SOPs for arrests during pandemic

By Express News Service

The DGP has issued a circular on standard operating procedures (SOPs) for arrests. It has been sent to all Commissioners of Police in cities and SPs in rural districts

● Except in heinous crimes, arrests can be deferred. Decision to be taken by sub-divisional officer (cop in the rank of AC and DSP)

● Arrest of persons above 60-year-old with co-morbidities can be avoided

● Only minimum number of cops should be involved

● Engaging cops above 50-year-old can be avoided

● Vehicle with good ventilation like a mini-bus be used to ferry accused

● Cops can effect arrest only in cases pertaining to their sub-division/range

● One person from each station can be nominated with full protective gear

● Accused be asked to wear mask, gloves

● Accused should be presumed as Covid patient, unless proved otherwise, and sanitisation protocol should be followed

● Accused may be immobilised using rope or handcuff

● During agitations, cops should maintain social distance, wear masks and gloves

Other instructions

● Make arrested person sit at one-metre distance from cops in vehicle

● Take accused for medical test

● If there are symptoms, a swab test may be conducted

● Disinfect handcuffs before and after escort

● Social distancing in lock-up

● Complete health screening before locking up the person

● Water, tea, food to be served only in disposable containers and disposed carefully