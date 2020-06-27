STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

41-year-old cameraman for Tamil channel loses COVID-19 battle, politicians condole death

E Velmurugan, a resident of Periyar Nagar in Thirumullaivoyal, had been undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital for the last two weeks.

Published: 27th June 2020 03:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2020 07:01 PM   |  A+A-

E Velmurugan (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 41-year-old senior cameraman working for a private Tamil channel died of COVID-19 on Saturday. He is survived by his wife and son.

E Velmurugan, a resident of Periyar Nagar in Thirumullaivoyal, had been undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital for the last two weeks.

However, he failed to respond to treatment and passed away, leaving behind his wife who is a contract staff in RGGH and a 12-year-old son.

Colleagues remember him as being serious at work and cheerful otherwise.

"He was always smiling and he knew exactly how to bring out the story that the reporter had in mind," said Velmurugan's former colleague, G Jayakumar.

Following his demise, various party leaders and the Chennai Corporation Commissioner G Prakash condoled his death.

DMK president MK Stalin, in a statement, said that mediapersons were at the forefront alongside other frontline workers such as doctors, nurses, police and conservancy staff in the fight against the pandemic.

Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, on Twitter, said that the news of the cameraperson's demise has brought him shock and grief.

"I request with love that friends from the media who are involved in this service exercise caution," the tweet said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID-19 coronavirus
India Matters
An IAF Chinook helicopter flies over a mountain range near Leh on Friday. (Photo | AFP)
Army prepares for long haul as China yet to back down
Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)
Teachers on pandemic duty akin to corona warriors: Delhi HC
For representational purposes
Smokers more vulnerable to COVID-19, say experts
For representational purposes
Indian economy in deep trouble: S&P Ratings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Kerala based Yoga trainer goes digital to teach amid COVID-19 pandamic
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Out patient department services resume after unlock 1.0 | Unlock Series
Gallery
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
Liverpool fans ignored social distancing rules to gather outside Anfield in celebration of their team's first English title in 30 years on Thursday. (Photo | AP)
YNWA: 8 images from Anfield that show what it means to Liverpool fans to finally win the Premier League!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp