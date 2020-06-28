STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Amma canteen in high demand

‘Ever since it announced free food, staff say they run out of breakfast within an hour’

Published: 28th June 2020 04:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2020 04:10 AM   |  A+A-

People waiting outside Amma canteen near Esplanade, Parktown, in Chennai on Saturday | R Satish Babu

By Nirupama Viswanathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Fifty-seven-year old and homeless, Abdul Khader recently moved his sleeping spot from the shade of a bus shelter to the pavement in Vyasarpadi. Reason: He can rush to the Amma canteen opposite the pavement before the breakfast vessels go empty. 

“Ever since they announced that food would be free of cost in Amma canteens, the staff here say they’ve run out of breakfast within an hour of opening. So, I decided to sleep here itself, so that I won’t go hungry,” said Khader while standing outside the canteen in Sathiamurthy Nagar in Vyasarpadi.   

By 6.30 in the morning, a train of people appear in front of the canteens in Sathiamurthy Nagar and Mahakavi Bharathi Nagar, even though the canteens open only at 7 am. Similar queues await lunch and dinner services here. 

However, worries about filling the stomach over takes the concerns about contracting the lungs-infecting coronavirus, as people neglect social distancing and wearing a face mask.  Similar queues for food are often seen in Tondiarpet, Royapuram and Thiru Vi K Nagar zones, which are the most-affected Covid hot spots. 

K Sekaran, who is also a coordinator of the Tamil Nadu Street Vending Workers Federation, said that he waits in line at 6:30 am for breakfast, 11 am for lunch and 5:30 pm for dinner.  “They start dinner service at 6 pm, but if you come at 7 pm, you won’t get anything,” he said about the canteen in Mahakavi Bharathi Nagar.  

“When the food was chargeable, we did not have this problem. Once it became free, we have to wait in queue. If we had known this would be the case, we would have preferred to pay for food because the charges were nominal,” he added.  A senior Chennai Corporation official, however, said this may be a problem in some of the economically backward pockets of the city. “I don’t think this is a widespread phenomenon in the other parts of the city and may be restricted to the poorer pockets. We will look into it,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Amma canteen
India Matters
China may come back with greater vigour: Ex-RAW Additional Secretary
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan (File Photo | PTI)
India's Covid count crosses 5 lakh, Centre says helping Delhi big time in tackling surge
Representational image
Pandemic brings a slew of uncertain days for sex workers
India better placed than many nations in Covid fight: PM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Kerala based Yoga trainer goes digital to teach amid COVID-19 pandamic
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Out patient department services resume after unlock 1.0 | Unlock Series
Gallery
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join the ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp