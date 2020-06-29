2.75 lakh people under quarantine in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A total of 2.75 lakh people in the city have been brought into the quarantine cycle until Saturday, city corporation Commissioner G Prakash told reporters. He was inspecting the ward-level microplan at the Madipakkam Corporation division office.

As per the micro-level plan, Assistant Engineers in each ward who are termed the ‘COVID task team leaders’, will be leading the team of sanitary inspectors and tax collectors. Meanwhile, the ‘friends of Covid-19 citizens under surveillance’ (FOCUS) volunteers help in keeping those in home containment from stepping outside their homes by taking care of their needs. On Sunday, the city recorded 1,992 COVID positive cases, taking its total to 53,762.