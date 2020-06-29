STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Chennai: Tireless heroes, at your service

Corporation volunteers brave all odds to help people under home quarantine

Published: 29th June 2020 03:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2020 09:11 AM   |  A+A-

By KV Navya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The city corporation has appointed nearly 3,500 volunteers to monitor and cater to the basic needs of people under home quarantine. The volunteers, who are mostly in their 20s and early 30s, are braving all odds to help people under quarantine. 

P Rajan, a volunteer in Thiru-Vi-Ka Nagar, said, “Our work begins at 7:30 am. We meet the zonal official, who briefs us on the positive cases, and we then go to the field. I am handling eight cases and our primary job is to ensure that these people remain at home. We have to buy them anything they need.”  The 26-year-old, who stays with his parents, says stigma does not bother him.

 “I always wear a mask, gloves and sanitise myself regularly. I know I am safe and am not bothered about what my neighbours say. All volunteers, in fact, are working under the same pressure. Most of them have lost their jobs due to the pandemic,” he said. The most difficult part, Rajan added, is keeping people at home. “A lot of them try to sneak out citing some kind of ‘emergency.’ We have to counsel them every day. Some people also ask for things we cannot do.

For example, one of the patients who was just discharged asked whether I could get him biryani. As a volunteer, my job is to bring whatever they ask, but we also expect them to be a little responsible,” he said.
A Rajesh Kumar, a volunteer at Puthur, said, “On Sundays, when there is a complete lockdown, catering to people becomes difficult. For example, this Sunday I desperately went around trying to get milk packets for 17 houses.

We are unable to help people who call us after 2 pm. It gets tough when people ask us for medicines at night.” Most volunteers said they decided to help people under quarantine because they could empathise with them. “Leave alone 14 days, it is difficult to be quarantined for even for two days with nobody around.  We feel proud to realise that we play a role in the fight against the virus,” said R Usha, a volunteer who has shifted to her friend’s house to stay away from her aged parents.

A senior Corporation official said, “We ourselves were taken aback seeing the selflessness of young volunteers. On our part, we are doing our best by providing them safety equipment, caps and food, apart from paying them Rs 500 every day.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
home quarantine Coronavirus Covid warriors
India Matters
This satellite photo provided by Planet Labs shows the Galwan Valley area in the Ladakh region near the Line of Actual Control between India and China Tuesday, June 16, 2020. (Photo | AP)
China bases martial arts instructors in Tibet; India's 'Ghatak Platoon' ready
Claim I-T exemption on conveyance allowance
Health workers wearing protective gear arrive for a free medical check-up to analyse the spread of COVID-19 at Appa Pada slum area in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Here is what states have decided on Covid lockdown extension
Image used for representation. (File photo| PTI)
18-month-old youngest to die of coronavirus in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One-horned rhinos wade through flooded Kaziranga National Park following incessant rain in Assam’s Nagaon district on Friday | pTI
Floods hit Assam once again, over 9 lakh people affected
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| ANI)
Delhi waging difficult war against COVID-19, will emerge victorious with time: Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join the ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp