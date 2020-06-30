STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Amid outrage over Sathankulam custodial deaths, video of Chennai cop roughing up man goes viral

Police sources claim force was used after Hussain said he and his family members had tested positive for Covid.

The GNT Road look deserted at Karanodai while the lockdown continues in Thiruvallurdistrict along with Chennai and Kanchipuram to prevent COVID-19. (Photo | P Jawahar/EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A day after the city police commissioner AK Viswanathan said that all police personnel had been instructed to handle cases without violence, a video of a man being pushed into a patrol vehicle in Arumbakkam went viral.

The man in the video has been identified as Sadam Hussain, a resident of Azad Nagar. His brother was riding his bike down MMDA Colony when he was intercepted by the police for violating lockdown rules. A short while after the bike was seized, Hussain arrived at the spot and got into an argument with the officials.

Police sources claim force was used after Hussain said he and his family members had tested positive for Covid. In the video, personnel are seen pushing Hussain towards the patrol vehicle. When he refuses to get inside, they push him again inside.

Officials claimed the man had “created a ruckus” since his brother’s bike was seized. “He was let off with a warning as his family members apologised for the incident. The seized vehicle will be released only after June 30.” Meanwhile, the cyber crime wing of the Central Crime Branch has warned public not to spread old videos and fake messages connecting them to Sathankulam incident.

Pushed into vehicle
