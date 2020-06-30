STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Free food will be home delivered for elderly in Chennai: Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami

By PTI

CHENNAI: Food, free of cost would be home delivered for the elderly, sick and destitute in Chennai and nearby areas where the intense lockdown will be in force till July 5, Chief Minister K Palaniswami said here on Tuesday.

Amma Canteens shall continue to provide food for free in the state capital and parts of neighbouring Chengelpet, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur, he said.

After a hiatus, Amma Canteens resumed providing free food from June 19 when the lockdown -without several relaxations allowed previously- kicked in.

"I have ordered hand over of food, free of cost at the residences of the elderly, sick and destitute," the Chief Minister said in an official release, adding that the initiative would be in force here and nearby areas till the end of the tightened lockdown.

To implement this initiative, authorities have been directed to further strengthen community kitchens and cook adequate food in such facilities to meet the requirements, he said.

