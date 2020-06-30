IIT Madras launches online BSc degree in Programming and Data Science, location no bar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) on Tuesday announced the launch of an online BSc degree in Programming and Data Science. The course will be offered in three different stages - foundational programme, diploma programme and degree programme.

This is the first programme in the country that is being offered based on the recommendation of the draft National Educational Policy to offer multiple exit points in a degree programme that will still be recognised as higher education.

At each stage, students will have the freedom to exit from the programme and receive a certificate, diploma or degree, respectively, from IIT M. Based on the eligibility, interested candidates will have to fill a form and pay a nominal fee of Rs. 3,000 for the qualifier exam, a statement from the institution said.

Students who are completing their Class 12 in 2020 and anyone who has completed Class 12 are eligible to apply. The programme aims to remove all barriers of age, discipline or geographic location and provides access to a world-class curriculum in data science which is in huge demand for skilled professionals, the statement said.

The programme was launched digitally on Tuesday in the presence of Ramesh Pokhriyal, Minister of Human Resource Department, among other senior officials. The program aims to hone students’ skills in managing data, visualizing patterns to gain managerial insights, model uncertainties and build models that assist in producing forecasts to make effective business decisions.

For more details, visit www.onlinedegree.iitm.ac.in.