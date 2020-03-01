Home Cities Chennai

Missing baby rescued, 5 held

Infant abducted for one of the suspects’ childless sister,  `2.25 lakh offered

Published: 01st March 2020 06:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2020 06:46 AM   |  A+A-

Police along with the rescued eight-month-old baby and her parents | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A day after an eight-month-old baby girl was kidnapped from Elliot’s Beach, the city police rescued the child and arrested five people, including three women, at Nesapakkam on Saturday morning.Among the five held, one Manikandan of Nesapakkam had approached the other four- S Mary (35) of Karaikudi, A Tirupathi Ammal (42), A Bala Vengammal (18) and S Ruben (19), all from Saidapet - with an offer of `2.25 lakh to kidnap a baby for his childless sister.

A few days ago, the kidnappers noticed the baby girl Rajeshwari along with her mother at the Elliot’s Beach, and hatched a plan to take away the child. On Friday around 2 am, when the baby was sleeping near her mother at the beach, the four-member gang went there in an autorickshaw and lifted the kid and escaped. Noticing that Rajeshwari was missing, her mother Sneha searched the locality in vain and finally approached the Sastri Nagar police station. Sneha, belonging to a nomadic community, had come to the city with her mother and some other woman from Kumbakonam after having a quarrel with her husband Basha. Initially, Sneha suspected that Basha would have lifted Rajeshwari since he had objected she taking the child with her. 

However, when contacted by police, Basha denied having any connection with the incident and rushed to the city to search for the baby. Soon, the police started searching for the missing child by combing through CCTV footage from the beach area. One of the footage turned particularly helpful as it showed three women taking away the child  from the skating ground on beach before escaping in an autorickshaw.   

The police immediately formed four special teams and started looking at CCTV footage from various locations in the city to track the autorickshaw. It was found that the kidnappers changed rickshaws at three locations before reaching Nesapakkam. The sleuths immediately rushed to the area and caught the kidnappers while rescuing the baby. They also seized `1.15 lakh cash from them. 

Besant Nagar
“The child was rescued and handed over to parents on Saturday,” said Adyar Deputy Commissioner Pakalavan. Police found that the gang was not involved in any crimes before, and they were conservancy workers in Besant Nagar

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani. (File | AP)
Coronavirus scare leaves Mukesh Ambani poorer by USD 5 billion
People walk next to the wreckage of motorcycles that were set on fire by a mob in a riot affected area after clashes erupted between people demonstrating for and against a new citizenship law at Mustafabad area in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Shops open after five days as riot-hit Delhi inches towards normalcy
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan at Chandran Kavumpuram's housewarming. (Photo| Twitter)
Kerala govt completes 2 lakh houses for needy under 'Life Mission'
India's batswoman Shafali Verma hits a ball away from the Sri Lankan bowling during their Twenty20 women's World Cup cricket match in Melbourne on February 29, 2020. (Photo | AFP)
India beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets in Women's T20 World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai: Ripon building in Elliot's beach? A lesson on air pollution through sand art
Andhra Pradesh: Going extra mile, government delivers pension at doorstep for senior citizens
Gallery
LUKA MODRIC & IVAN RAKITIC: Rakitic has said that his national team-mate Luka Modric should win everything that star striker Lionel Messi cannot. You don't get to hear something like that been said about a Madrid player by a counterpart at Barcelona. Modric and Rakitic were instrumental in Croatia's World Cup wonder run in Russia. Their respective sides will be baying on their experience to orchestrate and organise the game from the middle of the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Friends at country, rivals at clubs: El Clasico to witness faceoff between international teammates
Real Madrid meet Barcelona in a fixture that could decide which way the Spanish league title goes this season. The fixture is considered one of the biggest matches in football and these three youngsters are expected to get their first taste of the mighty
Sunday's Santiago Bernabeu showdown to hand El Clasico debut to these three players
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp