Home Cities Chennai

Packaged water units enter fourth day strike

While the units have demanded the government to relax norms for groundwater extraction, officials in Tiruchy and Cuddalore initiated stringent action.

Published: 01st March 2020 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2020 06:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As packaged drinking water units continued their indefinite strike for the third consecutive day on Saturday, many areas in the city, including Kodambakkam, T Nagar, Ashok Nagar, Koyambedu, and Perambur faced a shortage of water cans. Residents are concerned about water availability if strike continues.

While the units have demanded the government to relax norms for groundwater extraction, officials in Tiruchy and Cuddalore initiated stringent action. In Tiruchy, 23 of the 31 packaged drinking water units were found to be operating without license and were sealed. In Cuddalore, 28 units have been sealed over last two days. Action was also taken against a few units in the city. 

Packaged water cost set to go up

On Thursday, the Madras High Court warned that it would summon the Chief Secretary if action is not initiated against units drawing water without requisite permissions, following which the strike was announced. On Saturday, in most parts of the city, the shops were seen supplying only one can per house due to low availability. 

“The prices will spike within a day or two. For those who cannot afford to buy cans, there is an option to boil the water (metro supply) and drink it. But, the government must ensure all residents are supplied water, as water-borne diseases are on rise. Moreover, the temperatures  are also rising,” said Monika R, a resident of Koyambedu.

“Minister for Municipal Administration, SP Velumani said that all the unlicensed companies will be sealed as per Madras High Court’s decision. This way, a lot of lives will be disrupted. We will call for an executive committee meeting with the associations on Sunday and take a call on the strike,” said J Anantha Narayanan, president, Greater TN Packaged Drinking Water Manufacturers Association.                                                                                                                              
The HC recently directed to close the borewells from where some units are illegally extracting water. There are a total of 420 packaged drinking water units in Chennai and only 128 of them operate with the certificate. On an average, about 2-2.5 lakh water cans are supplied everyday. In Tiruchy, the sealed units were supplying 75 per cent of water, said sources.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani. (File | AP)
Coronavirus scare leaves Mukesh Ambani poorer by USD 5 billion
People walk next to the wreckage of motorcycles that were set on fire by a mob in a riot affected area after clashes erupted between people demonstrating for and against a new citizenship law at Mustafabad area in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Shops open after five days as riot-hit Delhi inches towards normalcy
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan at Chandran Kavumpuram's housewarming. (Photo| Twitter)
Kerala govt completes 2 lakh houses for needy under 'Life Mission'
India's batswoman Shafali Verma hits a ball away from the Sri Lankan bowling during their Twenty20 women's World Cup cricket match in Melbourne on February 29, 2020. (Photo | AFP)
India beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets in Women's T20 World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai: Ripon building in Elliot's beach? A lesson on air pollution through sand art
Andhra Pradesh: Going extra mile, government delivers pension at doorstep for senior citizens
Gallery
LUKA MODRIC & IVAN RAKITIC: Rakitic has said that his national team-mate Luka Modric should win everything that star striker Lionel Messi cannot. You don't get to hear something like that been said about a Madrid player by a counterpart at Barcelona. Modric and Rakitic were instrumental in Croatia's World Cup wonder run in Russia. Their respective sides will be baying on their experience to orchestrate and organise the game from the middle of the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Friends at country, rivals at clubs: El Clasico to witness faceoff between international teammates
Real Madrid meet Barcelona in a fixture that could decide which way the Spanish league title goes this season. The fixture is considered one of the biggest matches in football and these three youngsters are expected to get their first taste of the mighty
Sunday's Santiago Bernabeu showdown to hand El Clasico debut to these three players
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp