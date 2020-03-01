Packaged water units enter fourth day strike

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As packaged drinking water units continued their indefinite strike for the third consecutive day on Saturday, many areas in the city, including Kodambakkam, T Nagar, Ashok Nagar, Koyambedu, and Perambur faced a shortage of water cans. Residents are concerned about water availability if strike continues.

While the units have demanded the government to relax norms for groundwater extraction, officials in Tiruchy and Cuddalore initiated stringent action. In Tiruchy, 23 of the 31 packaged drinking water units were found to be operating without license and were sealed. In Cuddalore, 28 units have been sealed over last two days. Action was also taken against a few units in the city.

Packaged water cost set to go up

On Thursday, the Madras High Court warned that it would summon the Chief Secretary if action is not initiated against units drawing water without requisite permissions, following which the strike was announced. On Saturday, in most parts of the city, the shops were seen supplying only one can per house due to low availability.

“The prices will spike within a day or two. For those who cannot afford to buy cans, there is an option to boil the water (metro supply) and drink it. But, the government must ensure all residents are supplied water, as water-borne diseases are on rise. Moreover, the temperatures are also rising,” said Monika R, a resident of Koyambedu.

“Minister for Municipal Administration, SP Velumani said that all the unlicensed companies will be sealed as per Madras High Court’s decision. This way, a lot of lives will be disrupted. We will call for an executive committee meeting with the associations on Sunday and take a call on the strike,” said J Anantha Narayanan, president, Greater TN Packaged Drinking Water Manufacturers Association.

The HC recently directed to close the borewells from where some units are illegally extracting water. There are a total of 420 packaged drinking water units in Chennai and only 128 of them operate with the certificate. On an average, about 2-2.5 lakh water cans are supplied everyday. In Tiruchy, the sealed units were supplying 75 per cent of water, said sources.