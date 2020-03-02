Celebrating a milestone with excellence

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: When Ranjini Manian and Joanne Huskey star ted Global Adjustments Services in 1995, with support for relocation and cross-cultural services at offer, there was little focus on the founders themselves — they focussed on the work of others and finding ways to aid them. On Saturday, even as the firm marked its 25th anniversary with India Living Awards, the focus was turned towards achievements outside their own.

At the helm of affairs, Rohini Manian, Global Adjustments’ chief executive officer, decided to make the celebration about the global friends they had earned along the way and honour high-achieving Indians in the process as well.

Alarmel Valli receiving her award

her award - Martin Louis

The celebrations at Le Royal Meridien was a reflection of this spirit, with the awards night resembling an extra large dinner party with the extended friends and family. The guests — expats of various nationalities — took part in ramp walks and dancing amid the high-calibre affair of honouring their fellow achievers. The festivities also included a photo exhibition curated from enthusiasts in the expat community.

A few among them were awarded for their work too. Global Adjustments also recognised the work of pioneers in the field of sports (Narain Karthikeyan), culture (Bharatanatyam dancer Alarmel Valli), busin e s s ( B h a r a t Matrimony’s Murugavel Janakiraman and Chargebee’s Krish Subramanian), entertainment (Archana Kalpathi of AGS Cinemas) and philanthropy (Mariazeena Johnson of Sathyabama University).

From Girija Vaidyanathan, former chief secretary to the government, to N Ram, chairman of the Hindu Group, people of high renown had gathered to honour the awardees. For a company that has always strived to put forth excellence in every endeavour, the night was a means to celebrate this quality in this part of the society. Speaking of excellence, Rohini holds herself to better standards to ensure she is in line with that principle. “Excellence for me is being better today than I was yesterday, and always pushing the bar. For the company, a happy customer is what defines excellence,” she said. Having served customers for 25 years now and with enough returning to them to make expansion plans forever a part of the company’s agenda, one can safely say that she is doing well on both fronts of excellence. It’s only a matter of it getting better tomorrow.