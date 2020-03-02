Chennai Corporation to roll out app for smart bikes

Nirupama Viswanathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The city corporation will soon roll out a new mobile app for availing the smart bikes amidst complaints that the ‘SmartBike Mobility’ app currently in use hosts numerous issues including payment and network-related. “The app is now being tested and is expected to solve the network issues that the existing app has,” said a senior Corporation official.

This comes at a time when the city corporation is set to expand the number of smart bike docking stations from the existing 72 to 92 across the city. For this, 20 new locations have been identified and another 500 bikes have been ordered.

Some of the locations that have been identified include Greenways Road MRTS, Guindy Metro Station, Mandaveli MRTS, Boats Club Road, corporation park near DLF IT Park, Saidapet Metro Station, Zone 11 (Valasaravakkam) Zonal Office, Thousand Lights Metro Station, corporation park near R5 police station in Virugambakkam, Independence Day Park on Nanganallur 6th Main Road, corporation park on Nanganallur 100-feet Road, Alandur and St Thomas Mount Metro Stations.

“The e-bikes are also now being calibrated and will be added to the existing docking stations” the official said. E-bikes allow bicyclists to ride for longer distances because it does not require much effort to ride them.