Relatives held for murdering elderly woman in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Eight days after a 70-year-old woman was found dead in her house at Vyasarapadi, police have arrested two relatives, including a grandson-in-law, on murder charges. Police said the deceased Valliammal’s grandson-in-law Kartick, along with a juvenile relative, killed the elderly to loot seven sovereigns and Rs 3 lakh from her house.

Valliammal was found dead in her house at Gandhipuram, Vyasarapadi on February 22. Investigation revealed that the two had smothered the woman to death using a pillow. The accused has been remanded to judicial custody.