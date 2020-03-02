Home Cities Chennai

Sindhi ladies Chapter goes retro for decennial gala

Under the whimsical lights of the disco balls, committee members began reflecting on the progress and evolution of the organisation which started its functions in 2011.

Members celebrated with a customised pull-out cake

Members celebrated with a customised pull-out cake.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Women in shimmering statement pieces, royal black couture and dreamy white ensembles, men in smart formal wear, stewards serving delectable finger food, mellifluous acoustic music and remix versions of Bollywood classic songs filling the party hall — this and more — the Chennai Sindhi Ladies Chapter’s (CSLC) decennial year celebrations at the Crowne Plaza Chennai Adyar Park, was a vision in monochrome.

The tasteful decor, including the shiny disco balls with white acc e n t s t h a t adorned the dance floor, were the works of Priti Nagpal of Mehak. “Along with the committee members, I decided that the theme of the evening should be black and white. We wanted to bring retro vibes and modernity together, under the same roof. Priti sponsored the decor and props.

She has been a huge support to the CSLC,” smiled Renu Raheja, president of the chapter, as she ensured all the 170 guests were served refreshments. Under the whimsical lights of the disco balls, committee members began reflecting on the progress and evolution of the organisation which started its functions in 2011. Stepping into a new decade, Renu shared that the group has always strived to do something new and empower women, and that it will continue to tread in the same path.

“As part of our decennial year celebrations, we wanted to honour people who have been a beacon of guidance and support to us over the years. Who better than our past presidents, advisors and sponsors?” she said. Advisors Biharilal Ahuja and JC Prakash; former presidents of the CSLC Bharati Ahuja, Jaya Chugh, Uma Wadhwa and Kavitha Lulla, along with Harish Asrani, Pooja Asrani and Biharilal Menda from Bengaluru, and Priya Chugh from Madurai were felicitated with shawls, dry fruit hampers and framed certificates.

Over a month of meticulous planning and coordination for the grand event came to a sweet end with members gathering to cut a customised pullout cake. As champagne corks popped, the guests gleefully danced the night away.”We have grown from strength to strength. This is a night of revelry,” said a member.

