Two women found dead at their residences in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 23-year-old woman allegedly killed self at her rented house in Tiruvottiyur on Sunday. The deceased, P Padmaja, was a small-time actor and stayed alone in Kaladipet after her separation.

“On Sunday Padamaja’s neighbour found her dead and informed the house owner,” said a police officer.

It is suspected that Padmaja was depressed. In another incident, a 41-year-old woman was found dead with her throat slit at her house in Sriperumbudur.

