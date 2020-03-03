Home Cities Chennai

Back to the brink

Pallavaram residents demand action as sewage from the neighbourhood is drained into the restored Putheri lake

Published: 03rd March 2020 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2020 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

Putheri lake was restored at an estimated cost of `30 lakh  Ashwin Prasath

By Nirupama Viswanathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The battle for clearing lakes in Pallavaram is an ongoing one. After several pleas and petitions, one of the waterbodies in Pallavaram, the Putheri lake, finally got its moment under the sun for the right reasons, when the officials began restoring the lake. But, happiness seems to be short-lived for residents living around this lake. Less than a year after its restoration, a large part of the lake is brimming again with water hyacinth, which is said to thrive in sewage.

Like the neighbouring Pallavaram lake, whenever complaints of any sewage leakage arise in the area, excess sewage from the manholes is pumped out into this lake by Pallavaram Municipality staff, allege residents. PV David, a resident of Aishwarya Nagar, off Erikkarai Road, in Chromepet, said that every ten days there is a sewage leak due to a choked network. “Every time we keep complaining to the officials and they come and pump this sewage out into the lake,” he said. There is also a sewage collection well near the lake from where untreated sewage was, until recently, being let into the lake whenever there were blockages in the connection line from the well to the sewage treatment plant, said residents.

“Until the first week of January, it was common for municipality staff to pump sewage into the lake from the collection well. It stopped after I raised a complaint with the Municipality Commissioner,” said David Manohar, a resident and civic activist. Although sewage from the collection well is not pumped into the lake anymore, it hasn’t stopped staff members from draining sewage from the neighbouring streets into this waterbody. The lake was restored at an estimated cost of `30 lakh as part of Corporate Social Responsibility funding. The Municipality desilted the southern part of Putheri lake at a cost of `10 lakh in 2017. Local residents say that the lake has already shrunk to 1/3rd of its original size of around 10 acres due to encroachment.

Express found mounds of water hyacinth that were removed from the lake, and deposited in its banks. However, numerous others still remain spread across the lake. Express had also reported earlier that Municipality officials were found draining sewage from manholes into the Pallavaram lake using submersible pumps.  Pallavaram Municipality officials remained unavailable for comment.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Will give away social media accounts for a day to inspiring women: PM
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (Photo| PTI)
UN asks India to mediate between Israel and Palestine
CS Somesh Kumar and Mayor Bonthu Rammohan launch the Annapurna mobile canteen in Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | Sathya Keerthi, EPS)
Hot meals on wheels for elderly, disabled in Hyderabad
CSK Skipper MS Dhoni during the practice session of the upcoming IPL 2020 at MAC Stadium in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Dhoni gets rousing reception at CSK's 1st training session

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bike-borne miscreants hurl crude bomb at car in Chennai's Anna Salai
Protestor participates in a demonstration against CAA, NRC and NPR at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.(Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Delhi: At least 185 students protesting against CAA detained while going to Ramlila Maidan
Gallery
It's not often that one gets to shine in multiple sports, but there are few exceptionally talented individuals who were able to make a mark in more than one sport. Here is the list of cricketers who represented their country in other sports.
Yuzvendra Chahal to Jonty Rhodes: Cricketers who represented their country in other sports
Profiling the naval battles between European forces and the 'Marakkar' chieftains of the Calicut Zamorins, Priyadarshan's latest is said to be the costliest movie made till date in Malayalam. Stars across Indian film industries including Suniel Shetty, Su
Mohanlal is 'Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham', but what about others in Priyardarshan's star-studded period drama? Find out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp