Bike-borne miscreants hurl crude bomb at car in Chennai's Anna Salai

CHENNAI: Two bike-borne men allegedly hurled a country-made bomb at a car that was passing near the Teynampet police station on Anna Salai on Tuesday.

CCTV footage recorded two men riding towards Teynampet and the pillion rider standing up and hurling the bomb on the other side of the road over the central median. A few minutes later, smoke can be seen right in front of a private car showroom where a mild explosion took place. The car that was targeted escaped narrowly.

The incident happened at around 4 pm on the busy stretch of Anna Salai. A senior police officer confirmed that no one was injured. The police have formed a special team headed by an assistant commissioner to probe the case. The reason for the incident is not yet clear.

Suraj, an eyewitness, said, "I was riding on Mayor Sundar Rao Road heading towards Anna Salai when I spotted a car coming from the wrong side of the road speeding and honking. It was only when I reached Anna Salai that I saw people gathered on the road and learnt about the incident."