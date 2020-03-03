Bubble-tops running dry as strike continues

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Around 1,800 licensed units supplying packaged drinking water across Tamil Nadu continued their strike for the fifth day on Monday. “We were expecting to meet Municipal Minister SP Velumani on Monday, but could not. We will now meet him after the Madras High Court’s second hearing of the case on Tuesday. We are hopeful that the government will provide licenses to all the units,” said Saravanan from the Greater Tamil Nadu Drinking Water Manufacturers Association.

A Shakespeare, the president of the association, said a few illegal units without certification were filling water and selling them. He warned the public against buying through such sources.Meanwhile, a lot of areas in the city, including Kodambakkam, Triplicane, Koyambedu, Royapettah and Perambur, are reeling under water crisis. The residents urged the government to take measures to end the strike. “We are travelling till Velachery and Madipakkam to buy water cans. The issue is worsening by the day,” rued Naveen from Triplicane.