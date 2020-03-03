Home Cities Chennai

Duo involved in theft series nabbed, two more on the run

Nearly 12 days after a four member gang attempted to rob an American couple at Neelankarai, police have arrested two men in connection to the case.

Published: 03rd March 2020

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Nearly 12 days after a four member gang attempted to rob an American couple at Neelankarai, police have arrested two men in connection to the case. Police traced the men based on CCTV visuals and the registration number of the bike they left behind.The arrested have been identified as Vanikarrupu (27) of Virudunagar and Surendar (24) of Madurai. During investigation, police found that the men would travel from Madurai to Chennai by bike and stay in one of their friends’ room. “During the day, they would go around posh localities like Adyar and Neelankarai to look for locked houses, they would break in at night and steal valuables,” said a senior police officer.

On February 18, four men had broken into an independent house at Neelankarai and threatened an American national. His wife immediately locked herself in the bedroom and alerted police control room. Within minutes, a patrol team rushed to their rescue, however, the men managed to escape. The same gang was behind burglary at a house in Shastri Nagar on February 14. The officer said that the men had theft cases pending at Tiruppur, Karaikudi and other places across State. The gang was also involved in other robberies reported at Adyar. A hunt to nab their accomplices - Sukumar and Muthupandi, have been launched.

