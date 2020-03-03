Expert explains

Home Cities Chennai

By Justice K Chandru
CHENNAI: My mother and I own a piece of property outside the Presidency town of Madras City, which was formerly owned by my deceased father. I have an elder sister and brother who are not residing at our house. My father has willed the property to me. Can this Will be accepted by the authorities or do I have to submit papers of all the legal heirs — my mother, sister and brother?— Doraiswamy

Since the property is situated outside the Presidency town of Madras City, there is no requirement for getting A probate from the High Court. Therefore you can submit the Will along with the documents required by the Tahsildar.

In sensational cases when there is a dissenting opinion, the issue goes to the bench. In the case of CAA or NAA, when many states have objected, shouldn’t the Supreme Court continue the process with a hold and proceed like in the case of Sabarimala like a status quo? How can it allow the ongoings, when the elected assemblies oppose it?— Baskar Sesahdri

Grant of interim orders depends upon several factors including prima facie case, the balance of convenience and irreparable loss or injury.  Normally, there will be a presumption of constitutionality in favour of legislations.Many builders today advertise in their project that there is no GST.  What does it mean? —Baskar Sesahdri

Any construction done for consideration will involve service tax.  If anyone advertises there will be no GST, it means that they will be bearing the cost or there will be hidden escalated cost absorbing the GST also.

