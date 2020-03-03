Symposium on advances in Marine Engineering & Technology

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: IIT Madras hosted ‘TechSym 2020,’ a two-day-long national tech symposium on recent advances in marine engineering and technology.

According to a statement issued on Monday, the symposium was conducted on February 29 and March 1 to showcase importance of marine technology to broader student community through experts from industries and facilitate exchange of information. It was organised jointly by Marine Technology Society Student Section, Department of Ocean Engineering and MTS Indian Section.

Industry participants included L&T, ONGC, Danish Hydraulic Institute (DHI) and the IIT Madras-incubated start-up, Planys, along with research institutes such as NCCR, NCPOR, NIO, CSIR SERC.