‘Bomb attack’ on Anna Salai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two men riding a two-wheeler threw a country made bomb allegedly at a car near the Teynampet police station on Anna Salai on Tuesday. However, the police said they are yet to identify the men or their ‘target.’

A CCTV footage from the area shows a two-wheeler moving towards Teynampet around 4 pm and the pillion rider standing up and throwing a country bomb across the median. A mild explosion follows and smoke is seen in front of a luxury car showroom. A senior police officer confirmed that no one was injured in the incident. Gafar Khan, owner of DG Luxury Car Showroom at Teynampet, said the CCTV footage from the showroom showed only smoke and nothing else.

‘’The rear windshield of a car parked outside the showroom was damaged. But, none of the staff suffered any injury,’’ he said. Commissioner of Police AK Viswanathan inspected the spot. A special team headed by an Assistant Commissioner of Police has been formed to probe the case.