Boy lost vision after being beaten by school teacher?

While the principal denied allegations, probe has been initiated

CHENNAI: Police are probing a complaint from parents of a class 8 boy, which alleged that he lost sight in the left eye after he was hit on the head by a teacher in school. While the school headmaster and education department denied the allegation, the parents on Tuesday lodged a complaint with Pallikaranai police. They alleged that the boy was hit on the head by a teacher at the Government Higher Secondary School, Medavakkam on February 5 because he talked back.  A few days later, the boy complained of headache. “We thought it was because he was playing in the sun, but two days later his eyes started turning red and started swelling,” said the boy’s mother Rekha.

“In the second week of February, his class teacher called us saying he was being taken to a private eye hospital as he could not see properly and his eye was red. We rushed to the hospital and they told us that he required surgery,” she said. The parents shifted him to a government hospital since they could not afford treatment in private hospital. After surgery, he was referred to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital. While the parents said the boy has lost sight in the left eye, doctors refused to elaborate. 

R Jayanthi, Dean, Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, told Express, “We found blood clot close to the eye. But, we do not know the cause yet. There is no clear cut history about the injury. So, we cannot comment on the case now.” When Express contacted the school headmaster, he said, “Chief Educational Officer and District Educational Officer are conducting inquiries with the teacher. However, the teacher claims the allegations are false.” DEO S Damodaran said, “I conducted an inquiry about the teacher and no student said the teacher was involved in violence. I have sent the report to senior officials.” Police sources said they are yet to register an FIR, even as they acknowledged receiving the complaint.

Juveniles held for trying to attack two
Chennai: Tension prevailed at Spencer Plaza on Monday after two juveniles, one of them flashing a knife, tried to threaten two other men at the busy shopping mall. Footage from a CCTV at the mall showed a boy clad in black shirt and blue jeans running among the shoppers with a knife. A few seconds later, another boy came to the knife-wielding boy and took him away. Police said the boys previously worked in a footwear shop at Spencer Plaza. “On Sunday they got into a fight with two men working at an optical shop in the same shopping mall. During the fight, the men allegedly attacked the two boys,” said a police officer. To take revenge, the boys reached the mall with knives to threaten the men. The duo was booked under various Sections of IPC and sent to a observation home. 

