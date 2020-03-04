CBSE issues advisory against non-affiliated schools, alerts parents

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After several schools faked their affiliation with CBSE or advertised falsely, the CBSE has issued an advisory for parents against falling prey to these fraudulent institutions. The board said it has been receiving several complaints about schools falsely advertising with phrases ‘to be affiliated with CBSE’, ‘CBSE pattern’, ‘likely to be affiliated with CBSE’ and ‘under reigns of CBSE’.

“It has come to the notice of the board that some of the non-affiliated schools, whose application is either under process or rejected or have not applied for affiliation are misleading parents by displaying boards at schools, prominent locations and website,” an advisory said. According to clause 14.2.2 of Affiliation Bye-Laws of CBSE, the board does not allow non-affiliated schools to present candidates to public examination.

It is interesting to note that some schools, which may have affiliation, run branches that are not affiliated to CBSE. However, they continue to charge on par with CBSE standards. Last year, one such school was identified by the board at Irungattukottai near Sriperumbudur. The branch had classes 1 to 8 and then students were transferred to the main school in class 9, to enable them write the public exams. The board has asked parents who wish to enrol their wards in CBSE-affiliated schools to log on to www.cbseaff.nic.in and check affiliation status and can also contact regional directorate of the board, for clarification.

Schools with poor enrolment can run Tamil medium

Chennai: Government schools that have both English and Tamil mediums can switch to Tamil medium, if the school has poor enrolment, the government has said. Responding to a question from an elementary school headmaster, the CM’s Cell had recently said that if there were no takers for English medium, the school can continue to function in Tamil medium alone.