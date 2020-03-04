Home Cities Chennai

Corpn’s high speed internet corridor to integrate city

In an ambitious project to provide high-speed internet across the city, the Chennai Corporation would soon lay a 20,000-kilometre-long common underground corridor for fibre-optic cables.

Published: 04th March 2020 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2020 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By OMJASVIN M D
Express News Service

CHENNAI: In an ambitious project to provide high-speed internet across the city, the Chennai Corporation would soon lay a 20,000-kilometre-long common underground corridor for fibre-optic cables. This move will benefit various government institutions and systems such as corporation schools, hospitals, CCTV surveillance, weather and flood monitoring systems, parking management and other markets involving Internet of Things (IoT). Apart from improving the network for government services, the move is expected to benefit residents by reducing their internet tariffs.

“Tenders have been floated and the bidding date is on March 27. The contractors would be finalised immediately after that,’’ said a top Corporation official. Funded by public-private-partnership, the high-speed internet corridor set up under the  ‘City Wide Fibre Connect’ project, will have its data centre at the Ripon Buildings, the headquarters of the Corporation. “There are 281 Corporation schools in the city and the common network corridor will help in equipping all the schools with smart classrooms. Students will have free access to e-syllabus and it will enhance audio and video-based learning,’’ the Corporation official added. 

Setting up city-wide fibre optics would require only one-time digging of roads, after which roads wouldn’t be dug, said the Corporation official. “Underground fibre optics would curb the rise in such cables which are currently connected by air. Internet operators can use the common hubs for new connections,’’ the official said.  The contractors need not pay any fee to set up the fibre optics in the Corporation-owned roads, whereas, a fee would be collected by the Highways Department, which owns major roads like Mount Road, Thiruvottiyur High Road, and  Poonamalle High Road among other roads.

Fibre-optic internet is considered to be cutting-edge and faster than the standard broadband Asymmetric digital subscriber lines (ADSL). The fibre lines transmit data through light signals where as the standard connections use copper wires for transmission. Fibre optics are globally popular and are considered to be ten times faster than the standard lines. While the base speed of this is expected to be 100 megabytes per second (mbps), which is the standard speed by internet service providers in the city, officials said the speed may vary between area to area. ‘’The data would be unlimited while the speeds may meet the standards of 5th generation networks. It will help in facilitating smart city projects.’’ added the official.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
A representational image of Cryptocurrency (File Photo | PTI)
SC allows trading in cryptocurrency, quashes RBI's 2018 ban
Maharashtra BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar (File Photo | PTI)
BJP ready to back Shiv Sena if Congress, NCP quit govt over Muslim quota
Image of IPL Trophy used for representational purpose (Photo| Twitter/ @BCCI)
Cost-cutting drive: BCCI halves IPL champions' prize money to Rs 10 crore
Bharat sensitises people on maintaining sanitation and hygiene along with proper cooking of meat and fish.
This Odisha man is on ‘Protect Bharat’ mission amid virus outbreak

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A woman has her temperature checked and her hands disinfected as she enters the Palladium Shopping Center, in northern Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, March 3, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus scare: Number of cases jumps to 28 in India
Coronavirus situation to be treated as an emergency: Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
India's 16-year-old batting sensation Shafali Verma has risen 19 slots to reach the number one spot in the ICC Women's T20I batting rankings, the apex cricketing body revealed on Wednesday. Meet the top 10 that includes two more Indian players.(Photos | T
Women's T20 World Cup: India's Shafali Varma attains top spot in T20I batting ranking, Mandhana, Jemimah slip points
It's not often that one gets to shine in multiple sports, but there are few exceptionally talented individuals who were able to make a mark in more than one sport. Here is the list of cricketers who represented their country in other sports.
Yuzvendra Chahal to Jonty Rhodes: Cricketers who represented their country in other sports
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp