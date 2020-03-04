Home Cities Chennai

Deportation of stowaway cat being delayed?

It is learnt that AQCS has sent notices to Gateway Distryparks Limited on February 11 and February 19 asking them to deport the cat back to Nansha Port.

Published: 04th March 2020 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2020 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Deportation of a stowaway cat, which was found in a container of toys that arrived from China at Chennai Port nearly 20 days ago, is being delayed allegedly by Commissionerate of Customs IV despite being ordered to do so immediately by Animal Quarantine and Certification Services (AQCS), according to information available with Express.

It is learnt that AQCS has sent notices to Gateway Distryparks Limited on February 11 and February 19 asking them to deport the cat back to Nansha Port. Commissionererate of Customs IV said it had been notified by the administrative officer that further instructions from regional officer, Animal Quarantine is being awaited which is in contrast to the information available.

The cat was imported illegally 
According to official sources, while initiating inspection of a container, officials heard a cat’s cries. It was opened at the Gateway Distrparks and the cat was recovered. According to AQCS, the feline entered India illegally. “Animals which are imported illegally cannot be inspected and certified and thus come under suspicious category and should be immediately sent back to country of origin as such quarantining of the animal does not arise,” according to a letter of Animal Quarantine and Certification Services accessed by Express.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
A representational image of Cryptocurrency (File Photo | PTI)
SC allows trading in cryptocurrency, quashes RBI's 2018 ban
Maharashtra BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar (File Photo | PTI)
BJP ready to back Shiv Sena if Congress, NCP quit govt over Muslim quota
Image of IPL Trophy used for representational purpose (Photo| Twitter/ @BCCI)
Cost-cutting drive: BCCI halves IPL champions' prize money to Rs 10 crore
Bharat sensitises people on maintaining sanitation and hygiene along with proper cooking of meat and fish.
This Odisha man is on ‘Protect Bharat’ mission amid virus outbreak

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A woman has her temperature checked and her hands disinfected as she enters the Palladium Shopping Center, in northern Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, March 3, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus scare: Number of cases jumps to 28 in India
Coronavirus situation to be treated as an emergency: Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
India's 16-year-old batting sensation Shafali Verma has risen 19 slots to reach the number one spot in the ICC Women's T20I batting rankings, the apex cricketing body revealed on Wednesday. Meet the top 10 that includes two more Indian players.(Photos | T
Women's T20 World Cup: India's Shafali Varma attains top spot in T20I batting ranking, Mandhana, Jemimah slip points
It's not often that one gets to shine in multiple sports, but there are few exceptionally talented individuals who were able to make a mark in more than one sport. Here is the list of cricketers who represented their country in other sports.
Yuzvendra Chahal to Jonty Rhodes: Cricketers who represented their country in other sports
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp