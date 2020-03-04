Deportation of stowaway cat being delayed?

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Deportation of a stowaway cat, which was found in a container of toys that arrived from China at Chennai Port nearly 20 days ago, is being delayed allegedly by Commissionerate of Customs IV despite being ordered to do so immediately by Animal Quarantine and Certification Services (AQCS), according to information available with Express.

It is learnt that AQCS has sent notices to Gateway Distryparks Limited on February 11 and February 19 asking them to deport the cat back to Nansha Port. Commissionererate of Customs IV said it had been notified by the administrative officer that further instructions from regional officer, Animal Quarantine is being awaited which is in contrast to the information available.

The cat was imported illegally

According to official sources, while initiating inspection of a container, officials heard a cat’s cries. It was opened at the Gateway Distrparks and the cat was recovered. According to AQCS, the feline entered India illegally. “Animals which are imported illegally cannot be inspected and certified and thus come under suspicious category and should be immediately sent back to country of origin as such quarantining of the animal does not arise,” according to a letter of Animal Quarantine and Certification Services accessed by Express.