Driving a dream

Shwetha Surendran By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Abhisha Chordia’s mustard-yellow dress and bright smile seem to be in sync with the light summer vibe of the sunny Chennai afternoon. For a moment, it feels like a theme intricately followed, much like those organised by Tinsel Diaries, her event planning company. A single mom, entrepreneur and creative mastermind, there’s little that Abhisha can’t do. Over a cup of hot coffee, she talks us through her love for automobiles, starting afresh, and finding joy in empowering others. Excerpts follow:

How did Tinsel Diaries and event planning come to be?

In 2010, when I was pregnant with my son, I spent those nine months documenting life for my baby in a huge scrapbook. There were scans and other memorabilia but even once he was born, I continued to do it until his first birthday, marking out those moments such as days with his grandparents, first bath and so on, for him to look back on when he turns 11. I’m a stickler for details, and for Pranav’s first birthday, I decided to organise the party myself on a prince theme, which was also my nickname for him. As part of the decor for the party, I had the scrapbook on display and when one of my friends spotted it, she asked me to plan her baby shower. From there, it’s just been a whirlwind. Once I’d made the move back home to Chennai from Vizag, I named my small business ‘Party Box’ in 2016. Since then, we’ve rebranded it as Tinsel Diaries and that’s what it is now.

What’s the most empowering aspect of being a single parent and a successful entrepreneur?

Pranav, my nine-year-old son is the love of my life, and everything I do with Tinsel Diaries is to set a good example for him. He’s usually with me when we’re setting up for the event, and takes on the responsibility of helping whenever and whoever needs it. Another significant part of the job for me is my vendors. I make sure to enlist the help of small, local vendors, from balloon-sellers to decorators, for all our events. It’s immensely gratifying for me as I watch them transform from somebody who looks down on themselves, to very independent and successful business people. I’ve never settled for anything in life, and I don’t want them, my extended family, either to settle for scraps that life throws at them.

Do you follow a philosophy in your life?

I’ve learned from practical experiences that you can’t grow if you don’t want the same for the people around you as well. If there is a metaphorical ladder to life, I make sure that my day-to-day actions translate to helping someone climb theirs as well.

What stands out from your childhood in the city?

I’m a north-Indian Jain, but I’m also a true-blue Chennaiite. I love this city, the local culture, its food and despite being offered opportunities to move, there’s always been something that’s drawn me back here. I was in Kolkata recently, and a friend there wanted me to try, what she claimed to be the best idlis. Well, she was wrong, cause nothing beats Chennai’s idli and sambar, just like the Chennai Super Kings!

What’s your go-to activity outside of work?

Growing up, I was not interested in dolls but rather tended to gravitate towards cars. In fact, I got my driver’s licence the very next day after my 18th birthday. Going on long drives with my music playlist on repeat is my escape of choice. Now, it’s become a wonderful bonding time for my son and me as well. My favourite car would be a Maybach, but Pranav is keen on getting a two-seater car for, in his words, ‘Mumma and me’. It’s just us against the world. In my alone time, I’d rather spend time outdoors, in gardens or nature parks.

Staying true to your love for cars, have you dabbled in car racing?

Yes, it’s always been a dream to become a car racer, and even at 32, I wasn’t ready to give that up. So, I enrolled at the Kari Motor Speedway in Coimbatore to learn the basics of racing in 2018. The adrenaline rush and the roar of the throttle is unparalleled. This month, I’ll also be part of a car rally of female drivers, driving down from Chennai to Mahabalipuram, and I’m beyond excited for it.

Do you have a spiritual approach to life?

I’m a follower of Mahatria and a believer in infinitheism. The positivity and growth that I see in my life, I would definitely attribute to my spiritual journey. It’s been a journey 20 years in the making, and I’m nothing but happy with where it led me in life.

If there’s one lesson you want your son to always remember, what would it be?

Respect everyone — people, animals and most importantly, yourself. It’s been a lesson that I’ve had passed on from my parents and I try to be a walking example of it for Pranav. If he grows up respectful and grateful, I’ll consider my parenting a job well done.