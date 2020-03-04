EPS inaugurates ‘Solvom, Velvom’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and his deputy O Panneerselvam, on Tuesday, inaugurated the ‘Solvom Velvom’ workshop organised by the AIADMK’s literary wing as part of former chief minister J Jayalalithaa’s 72nd birth anniversary celebrations.

Speaking at the event, he said the workshop was aimed at training cadres on how to convey the government’s schemes to the people, how to speak and how to handle criticism from opponents in a civilised manner even on a public platform.

“Strong oratory skills will strengthen the party and help to flourish the governance,” he said. He said Tamil Nadu is at the forefront of the country in various aspects due to the skilled administration of the current government. He added that his government in the name of ‘Amma’ had implemented several schemes for the welfare of the people including the recently created ‘Protected Special Agricultural Zone’ for the Delta region.