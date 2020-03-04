Home Cities Chennai

Find innovative ways to phase out plastics: HC

The State government informed the Madras High Court on Tuesday that it is considering a proposal to ban single-use plastic materials used in packing.

Published: 04th March 2020 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2020 06:50 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (File Photo | D Sampath Kumar/EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government informed the Madras High Court on Tuesday that it is considering a proposal to ban single-use plastic materials used in packing. Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board has submitted a proposal in this regard, it said. A division bench said in its order that the State government should give up the practice of supplying ‘Aavin’ milk in plastic covers and follow the old method of using bottles or any other means.

The State government had since January 2019 banned a set of 14 single-use plastic items, like carry bags, and the court is hearing a petition alleging that the State government failed to enforce the ban. During arguments, the judges observed that the State government should find innovative ways to phase out plastics across the State. Additional Advocate-General PH Aravindh Pandian submitted the government is taking measures to enforce the ban and surprise inspections were made. Power connection to 52 errant industries were disconnected. Even outlets including KFC, McDonalds and Starbucks were issued show-cause notices, he said.

The bench suggested that competitions should be conducted by educational institutions. The bench also said instructions may be placed in front of places of worship on plastic ban. Shops selling offerings at places of worship should be instructed about using  traditional materials like baskets, paper bags, etc.

