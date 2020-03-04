Is your pet showing signs of Alzheimer's?

Debaleena Ghosh By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Sundowners syndrome is not very well-known among pet parents, though it is quite prevalent among pets, especially older ones. The condition, also known as Canine Cognitive Dysfunction, or CCD, is similar to Alzheimer’s in humans, and tends to appear in pets as they age. There is no cure for sundowners syndrome, and unfortunately, it is almost always progressive — the pet’s condition will deteriorate over time.

Accordingly, pets that are diagnosed with sundowners syndrome will battle it for the rest of their lives, and they’ll require an increasing amount of care as they grow older. Signs of CCD in pets can include disrupted or unusual sleep cycles, changes in personality, erratic behaviour, accidents at home, barking for no reason, getting lost in familiar places, anxiety, acting more withdrawn, and failing to respond to familiar commands, known people or their own name, among other things. Veterinarians aren’t exactly sure what causes the problem to manifest, but many believe that it is associated with the breakdown of the central nervous system, brain cell death, or oxidative stress. It may also be the byproduct of chemical imbalances in the brain, which may become more pronounced with age.

Besides calming and anti-anxiety medications, certain natural supplements may also help ease the symptoms of Sundowners. For example, try increasing the amount of antioxidants and Omega-3 fatty acids in your pet’s diet to support brain health. Healthy fruits and veggies like blueberries and spinach are rich in antioxidants while Omega-3 fatty acids are most plentiful in fish oil.There are also several steps you can take to make things easier around the house. Try leaving a light on near your dog’s bed to reduce frightening shadows. It may also help if you play soothing music or white noise to reduce distracting sounds that could disturb your pooch’s sleep. In terms of your dog’s evening schedule, stick to a reliable routine to avoid confusion. Take your dog for an evening walk or enjoy a gentle play session as a way of tiring her out and working off nervous energy.

Not only dogs, CCD affects cats too. As cats age, it is more difficult for them to deal with changes, even positive changes. Changes should be made gradually at a pace your cat is comfortable with. Cats with dementia may sleep more during the day and less at night. In fact, it’s not unusual for them to start meowing loudly once darkness falls. That is so because a cat suffering from dementia will be restless, unable to sleep and unaware of where they are as a result of the dark. Also the cats tend to let themselves go. So, if your cat starts looking ratty, his cognitive abilities may be disappearing and that might be the right time to go for a vet diagnosis.Once you understand the changes that accompany aging and work with your veterinarian and nutritionist to manage them, your pet’s senior years can be rewarding for both of you. Most importantly, be patient and kind.

Fighting illness

The author is an ex-corporate executive actively involved in rescue, rehabilitation and re-homing of dogs