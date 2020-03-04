Pirates of Pulicat

Atreyo Mukhopadhya By

Express News Service

Shy, scarce, elusive, restless, cuddling... There are enough stunning migratory birds that flock to Pazahaverkadu to bring out your binoculars, DSLRs, and point-and-shoot smartphone cameras. Making a splash on calm waters, chirping and foraging for food, the denizens of this wetland, which is situated 60 km from Chennai, towards Andhra, become increasingly visible from the Tamil Nadu side of the Pulicat lake during the months from October to March. Varied in shape, size, behaviour and nomenclature, they make the lake a popular destination for bird watchers. At this paradise, which is brimming with therapeutic air and serene sights, Atreyo Mukhopadhyay spends a day with his feathered friends.