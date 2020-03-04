Play it ‘skin’ safe this Holi

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

CHENNAI: Holi is just a week away. As people gear up for colour-filled and water-less parties, they’re also scouting for skincare tips on the Internet. Dr Shwetha Rahul, consultant dermatologist and aesthetic physician, Kauvery Hospital, gives us a few pointers on how to keep your skin ready pre- and post-Holi.

Pre-Holi preparation

How long before starting your festivities should you prep your skin? It depends on whether you have normal, sensitive or an allergic skin with a specific disorder. For normal skin, two to four days before is sufficient. Stop using anti-ageing creams two or three days prior since it will make the skin more sensitive. Shift to vitamin C moisturiser. Oat-based moisturiser is considered as the best option. Start applying oil 10 minutes before bath, for two or three days before Holi.

For sensitive skin

Avoid keratin or any kind of hair treatment. Wrap them up 10 days before Holi since the hair will be in a sensitive state. If you have eczema or psoriasis, make sure you don’t have an open outburst or oozing wound. It’s better to stay away from colours since the condition can aggravate after celebration. If you have acne or are on oral medication, avoid medication two days prior and start moisturising the skin. Any retinol-based products also have to be avoided. Do not use scrubs the day prior to Holi. Do not exfoliate your skin before you head out to play.

On the day of Holi

Moisturise your skin after a bath with lukewarm water. Use a single layer of cold-pressed oil and this will act as a skin protector and barrier. A sunscreen rich in zinc or iron oxide is mandatory. Instead of a bandana, use surfing gear to protect your hair. Tie your hair into a bun. Wear sunglasses; contact lens may not be the best idea on Holi. Use Vaseline around the nail cuticles, eyes and other sensitive zones that are exposed to colours.

Choice of colours

Go for organic colours made of beetroot or turmeric extract. Artificial colours contain copper sulfate, mercury sulfate and lead oxide which can lead to itching, burns, rashes and irritation. Avoid shimmery colours if you have sensitive skin. Stay hydrated. Keep electrolyte handy.

Post-Holi care

Do not have a bath immediately after coming home. Apply coconut or any cold- pressed oil and let the skin soak for 10 minutes.

Use a soft cloth or cotton loofah to gently remove the colours and exfoliate the skin. Do not try home remedies like lemon juice which can lead to skin burns. Wash your hair with a shampoo and conditioner. Oil it after wash to smoothen the texture.