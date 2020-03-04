SugarBox joins hands with CMRL, offers free WiFi in Metro trains 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai Metro commuters are in for a treat as Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has partnered with SugarBox Networks to equip the trains with a technology that allows users to seamlessly access apps. SugarBox Zones have been set up in most of the Metro trains across the city where commuters can sign in to SugarBox and watch their favourite movies or listen to music at the click of a button.

SugarBox is a local Wi-Fi network that eliminates the users’ dependence on mobile data and provides them an uninterrupted access to apps. Currently, there are no usage limits or data charges across apps on SugarBox. Users can access content on the SugarBox app on both Android and iOS devices. According to a press release, Rohit Paranjpe, CEO of SugarBox Networks, said, “It is a matter of great honour to have been chosen by Chennai Metro.

We will install SugarBox servers in all Chennai Metro trains. Consumers will be able to stream movies and TV shows during their commute. In the long run, the SugarBox platform will also support e-commerce, music streaming, gaming, last mile transport booking, food ordering and other relevant value-added services. This allows users to continue using their favourite apps in places without internet connectivity, without any data cost.”

How does SugarBox work on Chennai Metro