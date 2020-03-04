Home Cities Chennai

The mighty go miniscule

From carving a toy-sized Jatayupara to making a miniature model of the Eiffel Tower, Mathews Naruvenchiyil always leaves people in awe.

Published: 04th March 2020 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2020 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

CHENNAI: From carving a toy-sized Jatayupara to making a miniature model of the Eiffel Tower, Mathews Naruvenchiyil always leaves people in awe. His recent exhibition of miniature models of the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) buses as part of group exhibition ‘Aanavandi Expo’ held  in Kochi focused on tracing the history of the state’s road transport corporation.  Though Mathews was interested in art since he was a child, it was only in 2014 that he thought of taking his passion to the next level after meeting like-minded people on Facebook and becoming a part of the ‘Miniature Crafters’ group on social media. 

Mathews Naruvenchiyil

“It was a turning point in my life. I met artists who specialised in creating different kinds of miniature models ranging from vehicles to buildings and monuments,” says the Pathanamthitta-based micro artist. “Since joining the group, I have been able to recreate many monuments with perfection,” he adds. Though he initially started making models of churches, Mathews soon ventured into recreating buildings, monuments and vintage vehicles. The artist uses forex foam sheets available in different thickness to make the body of his miniature artworks. For some models, he uses pieces of wood, cardboard, thermocol and chart paper. Acrylic colour or spray paint is used to paint the finished works. 

“It sometimes takes months to make the minute detailing of certain designs,” says Mathews who works as an operator of heavy vehicles used for construction. “As I have a job, I get only two to three hours a day to work on my models. However, I make sure to devote adequate time. Sometimes it takes about three months to complete one model with all the intricate design.” It took him more than  five months to recreate the Eiffel Tower using bamboo. This self-taught artist is currently working on making a model of St Peter and St Paul’s Orthodox church, Parumala, using match-sticks. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
A representational image of Cryptocurrency (File Photo | PTI)
SC allows trading in cryptocurrency, quashes RBI's 2018 ban
Maharashtra BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar (File Photo | PTI)
BJP ready to back Shiv Sena if Congress, NCP quit govt over Muslim quota
Image of IPL Trophy used for representational purpose (Photo| Twitter/ @BCCI)
Cost-cutting drive: BCCI halves IPL champions' prize money to Rs 10 crore
Bharat sensitises people on maintaining sanitation and hygiene along with proper cooking of meat and fish.
This Odisha man is on ‘Protect Bharat’ mission amid virus outbreak

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A woman has her temperature checked and her hands disinfected as she enters the Palladium Shopping Center, in northern Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, March 3, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus scare: Number of cases jumps to 28 in India
Coronavirus situation to be treated as an emergency: Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
India's 16-year-old batting sensation Shafali Verma has risen 19 slots to reach the number one spot in the ICC Women's T20I batting rankings, the apex cricketing body revealed on Wednesday. Meet the top 10 that includes two more Indian players.(Photos | T
Women's T20 World Cup: India's Shafali Varma attains top spot in T20I batting ranking, Mandhana, Jemimah slip points
It's not often that one gets to shine in multiple sports, but there are few exceptionally talented individuals who were able to make a mark in more than one sport. Here is the list of cricketers who represented their country in other sports.
Yuzvendra Chahal to Jonty Rhodes: Cricketers who represented their country in other sports
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp