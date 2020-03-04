Woman found dead in Chennai, cops suspect suicide

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 32-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide at her house at Virugambakkam on Sunday. Police said Sabitha resided along with her husband. On Sunday evening, neighbours knocked her house door. When it went unanswered they broke open and found her dead.

Police have sent her body for autopsy. Police said Sabitha had not been well for the last few days. They suspect this as the cause of suicide. Sabitha has written Tamil poems and a book. Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on Tamil Nadu’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline (044-24640050).