A calendar that is marriage material

“Our goal is to connect our clients with their wedding requirements. This is our second calendar; the previous one was on evolving interior decor.

Published: 05th March 2020 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2020 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

The calendar is only for subscribers

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: India is home to diverse customs, cultures and traditions that make every wedding distinctive. Wedding Vows, a south Indian magazine, has tried to encapsulate the wedding stories of 12 different communities in its yearly calendar — Chronicle of Weddings. The calendar was launched as part of its ninth anniversary at Crowne Plaza on Tuesday in the presence of models, who have been featured, and team members, who worked for it.

Every month of the calendar shows couples dressed according to the traditions of a particular community, along with a list of auspicious dates for weddings, ceremonies and history of the community.

“We couldn’t find the right models for Assamese and Sikkim weddings, so we had to go there for the shoot. Stylists, costume-designers, make-up artists — it was a 50-member team that worked on the project. We wanted to make the job easier for wedding planners so all the aspects are covered in this calendar,” said Dakshna. Parsi, Mughal, Tamil, Rajput and Manipuri are a few communities covered in the calendar.

“We touch upon interesting trivia. For instance, February admires the Zorastrian way of nuptials. Parsi weddings are known as Lagan and they display the Iranian roots of the community. October is to live by the code of the brave Sikh empire,” shared Dakshna, who is tight-lipped about the theme for next year. The calendar is not for sale and is available only for subscribers of the magazine.

