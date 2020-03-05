A street apart

CHENNAI: From pulli kolams to manga kolams in vibrant hues; goli soda bottles to aadu puli aatam in powder blues; whimsical graffiti to abstract art with hidden Easter eggs, and familiar faces from the community — CE’s lensman Ashwin Prasath shows us how the walls speak at Kannagi Nagar, located off the city’s Old Mahabalipuram Road. The otherwise dull walls of the resettlement site have been adorned with murals by St+art India Foundation and Asian Paints, in collaboration with the Greater Chennai Corporation, making it a narrative storyboard — of people from the 24,000-odd households in the neighbourhood. Home to more than 80,000 people, the resettlement is currently soaking in not just colours but also in the joy of its new found title as the city’s first art district.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Delhi riots: 654 cases registered, 1820 people detained or arrested
Delhi riots: Iran's supreme leader Khamenei asks India to 'confront extremist Hindus and their parties'
India-EU summit in Brussels postponed as PM Modi pulls out due to coronavirus
After Rajinikanth, now Kamal Haasan meets Muslim leaders
Ex-Liverpool stars Jason McAteer, Emile Heskey looking forward to LFC World roadshow in Delhi
KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant doing well, but MS Dhoni is missed: Kuldeep Yadav