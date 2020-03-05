Anna Salai blast: history-sheeters were the target?

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A day after two bike-borne men hurled a country made bomb at a moving car near Teynampet, the city police suspect the miscreants’ target could have been two infamous history-sheeters -- ‘CD’ Mani and ‘Kakkathoppu’ Balaji.

A police officer said, at least eight men on four bikes followed the SUV in which Balaji and Mani were travelling. The duo had appeared at George Town court in connection to a criminal case. “The men followed them from the court, and devised a plan to corner the vehicle near Teynampet,” said the officer. Accordinig to police sources, Balaji was recently released on bail. While in the car, the duo realised that they were being followed, and took the deviation to Mayor Sundar Rao Road. Police are suspecting an advocate to be the mastermind.

Meanwhile, the police traced the registration number of the bike used by the miscreants, using CCTV visuals, and found that it belonged to one Devadas. For the past one week, his college-going son had been using the two-wheeler. Police are investigating Devadas’ son’s role in the incident.