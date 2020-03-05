 Artificial Intelligence for CBSE class X, XII students from next year

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will introduce Artificial Intelligence (AI) curriculum for Standards X and XII from next academic year, according to Abhishek Singh, president and chief executive officer, National e-governance Division, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

Speaking to Express on the sidelines of a boot camp for ‘Development of start-up ecosystem for social transformation on Artificial Intelligence’ in Chennai in the run-up to Responsible AI for Social Empowerment (RAISE)-2020 Summit, he said AI specific subject has got clearance and CBSE should be notifying it soon.

This comes as NITI Aayog has prepared a national strategy for AI wherein it has decided to focus on five sectors that envision to benefit the most from the subject in solving societal need. These include health care, focusing on increased access and affordability of quality health care; agriculture focusing on enhancing farmers’ income and farm productivity; education, which will target improved access and quality of education; Smart Cities and Infrastructure and Smart Mobility and Transportation. He said that MEITY has prepared a draft mission AI wherein inputs from various ministries are being taken. The idea will be to focus on creating Centre of Excellence and ecosystem for AI across the country.

RAISE to be delayed?

An official from Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology said, RAISE-2020 (India’s first AI summit), which is to be inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi in Delhi next month, may be delayed due to coronavirus fears