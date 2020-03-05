Bid to smuggle 4.6 kg gold foiled at Chennai airport

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of Air Customs foiled bids to smuggle 4.67-kg gold worth Rs 1.96 crore and arrested a woman. On Wednesday, the sleuths intercepted Santhanalakshmi (39) of Madurai and Fathima (32) of Chennai, after they arrived from Malaysia. On personal search of Santhanalakshmi, two pouches were found concealed in her upper garment, which yielded 85 chains, 17 bracelets, two harams, 2 bangles, 13 pendants, 15 rings and two necklaces. It was certified as 22K purity and weighted 2.545 kg, valued at Rs 1.02 crore. The gold was siezed and Santhanalakshmi was arrested.

On personal search of Fathima, two packets of gold paste was recovered from her upper innerwear, which yielded 289 gm valued at Rs12.59 lakh. Also, three chains and four rings of 22K purity weighing 139 gm, valued at Rs5.59 lakh were recovered from her underwear.

In another incident, Nirosha Lakmali (26), who arrived from Colombo was intercepted and on personal search, three packets containing gold paste were found concealed in her undergarment. On extraction, 299 gm valued at Rs13.03 lakh was recovered. In yet another case, based on a tip-off that gold was concealed in an Indigo aircraft arriving from Singapore, the sleuths 14 gold bars weighing 100 gm each with foreign markings of 24K purity weighing 1.4 kg and valued at Rs62.80 lakh in bundles hidden under seats.