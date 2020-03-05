Boy drowns in Kosasthalaiyar river, probe on

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 12-year-old boy drowned in the Kosasthalaiyar river on Tuesday. D Tarun Kumar of Anjineya Nagar in Pallipattu was a class 7 student in a government school.

“During lunch break on Tuesday, Tarun along with five friends had gone to Kosasthalaiyar near a check dam at Pallipattu-Sholingar road, for a swim. A few minutes into the river, Tarun went missing and his friends panicked and informed teachers at school,” said a police officer.

His body was fished out in the evening. The police has booked a case and an investigation has been initiated to find what exactly happened.